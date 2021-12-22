My name is Trixie, and I am an 8-month-old female hound mix, who will grow to be around 40 pounds, looking for my furever home. I have so much energy that I love to get out by running and playing in the yard and playing tug of war. I can go on hikes, runs, but I would even be content hanging out with you on the couch.
I love meeting new people, but I am still working on how to properly introduce myself to other fur pals. I would love an owner who would be willing to help me learn to potty train and some obedience.
I would have so much fun in a home with an active person or couple who doesn’t mind me bouncing off the walls with energy.
INTERESTED?
If you think Trixie would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND!
Come make a new, furry friend! We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon!