My name is Whiskers and I am a very special and lucky little lady. You see, I am not able to tell my friends what happened, but I survived an incident that left my jaw misaligned, left paw scared and my tail nicked. After LOTS of love and care from my wonderful friends at The Animal League, I am fully recovered and am running and playing just like any other kitty. My foster mom says that I am a lap kitty, chest kitty or whatever part of you that I can get to be close! I like to be held and brushed too and am even okay with baths! I have a soft, sweet meow and am a purr machine. If you have a scratching posts and pad, I would LOVE that too! I would prefer to be an only kitty as I would like to have you all to myself as I adore attention!
