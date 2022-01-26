My name is Becky, and I am a female 6-month-old Labrador/Staffordshire Terrier mix weighing around 50 pounds and I want nothing more than to be affectionate with everyone.
I am such a sweet dog who loves letting my energy out by running out in the yard before running back to get more hugs and kisses. I am currently working on leash training and house training, but my eagerness to please will make it a fun journey.
I enjoy dogs who have a demeanor like mine, but I am still learning how to properly introduce myself as I can get over-excited at times. I would do well in any active family with older children.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend. We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website: www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon.
