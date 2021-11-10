Hi, everyone,
My name is Tinkerbell, and I am a 3-year-old female Chihuahua. I shouldn’t get much bigger than what I am now, weighing around 10 pounds, which makes it perfect for me to sit on your lap all day. I would love to follow you around everywhere and my favorite thing to do is cuddle up with you or play a game of fetch. I am still learning how to use the potty but I’m trying my hardest. I would do best in a home with a single person or an older couple who does not mind listening to me talk. Do I sound like a good fit for you?
If you think Tinkerbell would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
