Hi, everyone,
My name is Princess Leia (like the movie!) and I am a 1-year-old female Labrador Retriever/Dachshund blend. I am expecting to weigh around 40 pounds when I’m full grown but that doesn’t mean I won’t fit in bed with you.
I would love to go on daily walks with you or play fetch in the backyard with other doggy friends. I’m still learning how to housetrain but I’m a smart girl and will learn in no time! I would love to be a part of any active family, so take a chance on me.
ARE YOU THAT LOVING PARENT?
If you think Leia would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
