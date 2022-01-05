My name is Trickster, and I am a 7-month-old male Manchester Terrier/Hound blend looking for my furever home.
I am still a growing boy, so I will get to be around 55-60 pounds. My favorite thing to do is to play fetch and chase with my toys and running around the yard to get all my energy out. I am still learning how to housetrain, but I am used to walking on a leash so that will be a big help. I would love an active home that will take me for hikes and runs, that way when I am tired out, I can cuddle with you and go to sleep.
INTERESTED?
If you think Trickster would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
NEED A FACE MASK?
The Animal League Thrift shop has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase in their Thrift Shop located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont. We have lots of cute animal, dog, cat, patriotic, solids, and floral patterns available! They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost - go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND!
Come make a new, furry friend! We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon!