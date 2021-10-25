Hello, friends,
I’m Chloe, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair blend, who would love to go to a quiet home of my own, along with one of my kittens, Cagney, who is now seven months old and with whom I still love playing with and grooming.
I am shy when I meet new people, and I will take some time to get used to new faces and surroundings, but please be patient with me because I will come around. Once I don, I won’t mind being petted or getting back rubs when I ask for them, but I am most content when I’m spending time together with you while you do your thing.
I would be happiest in a home with no children but has other cats for me to play with, especially in a home where Cagney could come with me.
We are currently part of the October cat sale, where we, along with other cats and kittens, have 50% off our fee. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 31, with adoptions having to be completed by Nov. 7.
