Hello,
My name is Trickster, and I am a 7-month-old male Manchester Terrier/Hound blend looking for my “furever home.”
I am still a growing boy, so I will get to be around 55-60 pounds. My favorite thing to do is to play fetch and chase with my toys and running around the yard to get all my energy out. I am still learning how to housetrain, but I am used to walking on a leash, so that will be a big help.
I would love an active home that will take me for hikes and runs, that way when I am tired out, I can cuddle with you and go to sleep. I would do great as the only dog in the family, but I love all people. I hope I am a good choice for you.
ARE YOU THAT LOVING PARENT?
If you think Trickster would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
NEED A FACE MASK?
The Animal League Thrift shop has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase in their Thrift Shop located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont. We have lots of cute animal, dog, cat, patriotic, solids, and floral patterns available. They are also available in its eBay store and can be shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost - go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend. Located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland, The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only.
Visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to view adoptable pets and to fill out an application.
JOIN OUR TEAM
Would you like to receive lots of love and kisses from warm noses? If so, please consider becoming a volunteer. There are a multitude of positions available, including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions and more. All it takes is a few hours a month to help save lives. Get started by filling out your volunteer application today.
Visit: www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities/
LOOKING FOR A VET?
The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Conveniently located at 32721 Radio Road, Leesburg, the Animal League Wellness Center is the best option for keeping your best friend healthy and happy (and your wallet, too). Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.