My name is Ukelele, and I am a handsome 8-month-old male domestic shorthair ginger kitty. I am as sweet as can be and I will purr in your ear all day long.
My foster mommy says I have the softest fur ever, which makes me extra snuggly. I am a very curious and outgoing little fellow and love to be around people and activities and am not skittish.
I love being a “big brother” to other kitties in my foster home, so I would love another kitty or two or three to play with, but am happily content being spoiled on my own.
My favorite activities include cuddling, playing, sunbathing, and watching the birds outside. I am the last of my litter to be adopted and I would really love a family to call my very own. I would do great in any family, so can I please come live with you?
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
NEED A FACE MASK? LOOKING FOR A DEAL?
The Animal League Thrift shop has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase in their Thrift Shop located at 770 W. Montrose St., Clermont. We have lots of cute animal, dog, cat, patriotic, solids and floral patterns available. They are also available in the eBay store and can be shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost; visit: https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137
Also head on over to the South Lake Animal League Thrift shop if you’re shopping for furniture, decor, clothes, books, electronics, and more.
JOIN OUR TEAM
Would you like to receive lots of love and kisses from warm noses? If so, please consider becoming a volunteer! We have a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions, and more. All it takes is a few hours a month to help save lives! Get started by filling out your volunteer application today at: www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities/
LOOKING FOR A VET?
The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Conveniently located at 32721 Radio Road, Leesburg. The Animal League Wellness Center is the best option for keeping your best friend healthy and happy (and your wallet, too). Visit: www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.