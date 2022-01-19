My name is Trixie, and I am an 8-month-old female hound mix, who will weigh around 40 pounds when full grown, who is looking for my furever home. I have so much energy that I love to get out by running and playing in the yard and playing tug of war. I can go on hikes, runs, but I would even be content hanging out with you on the couch.
I love meeting new people, but I am still working on how to properly introduce myself to other fur pals. I would love an owner who would be willing to help me learn to potty train and some obedience. I would have so much fun in a home with an active person or couple who doesn’t mind me bouncing off the walls with energy.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
