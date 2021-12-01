Hi, everyone!
My name is Sammy, and I am a 10-month-old Labrador Retriever/Pointer mix. I am still a growing boy and will get to be around 70 pounds, but that just means there is more of me to love.
I am already leash trained and close to being house trained, so I would love to go on as many walks as I can. I am a middle energy pup, so a few runs around the yard and walks on trails would be some good exercise for me.
I am very sweet with all people and would not mind starting to make other furry friends like myself. I have a healed injury to my leg, so I have a little limp when I’ve played for a while, but that does not slow me down one bit. I can still run, jump, and play with the best of them. I would do well in any family, I’ll take all the love I can get.
ARE YOU THAT LOVING PARENT?
If you think Sammy would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend. Located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland, The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only.
Visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to view adoptable pets and to fill out an application.
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more.
Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.