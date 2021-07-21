In honor of National Pet Fire Safety Day, on July 15, the Orlando Cat Café donated two pet oxygen mask sets to Lake County Fire Rescue.
Deputy Fire Chief Chris Sievert, Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks and Doug Shields, and the crew from Fire Station 112 attended the presentation, which was held July 12 at the Orlando Cat Cafe.
National Pet Fire Safety Day was established by The American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services to help reduce the estimated 50,000 pets affected by home fires every year.
This nationwide awareness day educates pet owners about potential risks when pets are left home alone and provides them with proven prevention measures to ensure their safety.
“We are happy we are able to provide this lifesaving equipment to the fire department,” said Sandra Cagan, founder of the Orlando Cat Café.
The reusable Wag’N O2 Fur Life Pet Oxygen Mask Kits come with three different size masks that can be used on dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and many more species.
These specially designed animal masks can be used both on conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to the dangerous toxic fumes.
Unlike humans who instinctively run out during fires, pets instinctively look for a hiding place to protect themselves and pets die of smoke asphyxiation. While firemen attempt to get pets safely out of burning structures, they are not able to revive them unless they have the proper equipment.
ABOUT WAG’N O2 FUR LIFE
Since its inception, the Wag’N O2 Fur Life® Program strives to be the most all-encompassing pet oxygen mask initiative available to first responders and their generous sponsors. They run this program at cost to ensure its affordability allowing the initiative to place one pet oxygen mask kit in every fire and EMS department across North America. To date, the Wag’N O2 Fur Life Initiative has provided over 6,700 pet oxygen mask kits to over 3,000 departments in North America.