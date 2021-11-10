It’s not necessary to say, but say it just the same, the Animal League’s 13th Annual Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest on Oct. 31 proved to be a fun time for one and all.
Held at City Hall Park, at Seventh Street and Montrose, the event, held in conjunction with the Sunday Downtown Clermont’s Farmer’s Market, was a delight … although there might be some pushback from pets themselves, who found themselves dressed by their “hairless” parents.
The looks on the faces of some dogs, cats and other breeds may have come across as, “I already have fur, so why are you doing this to me?”
Regardless, the parade went off without a hitch … although perhaps some dogs might have been led astray by fire hydrants. But hey, dogs are gonna do what dogs doo, and cats are gonna cat.