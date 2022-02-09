Orlando Cat Café will host a Lunch and Learn Seminar from 11 a.m.-1 p.m, Feb. 18
Speakers from the Cornerstone Hospice Pet Peace of Mind Program will explore the various aspects of planning for companion pet(s) in event of emergency. This session will review the best plans for a pet in order that a pet does not end up in a shelter
Next, attorney Marcy LaHart’s Pet Custody Issues Seminar will cover legal-related problems including animal related torts, pet custody matters, and dangerous dog cases.
This two-hour event is $25 per person and will include admission into the cat play area and lunch provided by Minch Coffee. Make a reservation on the Orlando Cat Café website at https://www.orlandocatcafe.com/reservations/
INTERESTED?
The Orlando Cat Café is located at 532 Cagan Park Avenue in the Cagan Crossings Town Center.
ABOUT ORLANDO CAT CAFE
The Orlando Cat Café opened in September 2016. Working together with SPCA Florida, Cagan Management Group, Inc., and Minch Coffee, our joint mission is to save the lives of homeless cats in Central Florida. Visit orlandocatcafe.com for more information.
ABOUT SPCA FLORIDA
Founded in 1979, SPCA Florida is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization headquartered in Lakeland, serving all of Polk County and the surrounding communities. Dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people, SPCA Florida provides caring, compassion and hope to more than 4,000 homeless animals each year.
Jessica Whitehouse is with Orlando Cat Café. She can be reached at: JWhitehouse@cagan.com