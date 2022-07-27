Calvin arrived at Houndhaven with his brother Hobbes when they were merely a few months old. The sweet boys were found as strays and picked up by animal control in northern Florida before making their way to Houndhaven.
Recently, Hobbes found his forever home, and now it’s Calvin’s turn to find his forever family. All of the volunteers are smitten with this little cutie and love his playful antics.
Calvin is a male yellow lab mix and is five months old. He has pretty blue-grey eyes and ears that stick up in the cutest way.
Calvin loved playing with his brother but has made friends with No’el and Buddy and the three of them enjoy chasing each other around the play yard. Calvin loves playing with toys and could spend all day playing with stuffed squeaky toys.
Calvin is mastering “sit” and is so eager to please he will surely learn more once he is settled in with his new family. This little darling loves spending time with volunteers getting snuggled and kissed and shares sweet little kisses in return.
Calvin is up to date on his puppy vaccinations and will be microchipped before he is adopted. If you’ve been looking for a sweet pup to grow up with your family, you will certainly enjoy Calvin and all of his sweetness.
Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.