This sweet girl is a 6-month-old Boxer blend who weighs about 30 pounds.
She can be a little shy when she first meets you, but she warms up quickly and just wants to be your BFF (Best Furry Friend). She has a silly grin that brings a smile to the face of everyone that meets her.
She walks well on a leash and if you have another dog or two in the home, she would love a friendly playmate. As she is an older puppy, she still has lots of energy to burn. A nice fenced yard where she can run around and play with her family would be ideal and would be best with older children.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
malleaguewellness.org for more information.