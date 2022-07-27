Jax is good with other friendly dogs, loves all people and gives the “best-est” kisses. He has never met a stranger because everyone is his best friend.
Jax is the perfect family dog and can go everywhere with you. He loves to play, play and play some more so he would love to join an active family.
He is only 2 years old and weighs about 51 pounds.
It is time for him to have the life of love he deserves and he is ready for some fun. He is also quite the ham as he posed for his picture. What a love.
