This is Buzz Lightyear.
Buzz doesn’t know he’s special needs but he might know he’s super special!
Being a staff favorite, Buzz Lightyear has been with us for five long months as he gained strength and has gone through five pages (that’s lots) of veterinary care. You see, Buzz came to us looking like he was chronically and severely starved.
But that is all in his past now and Buzz Baby is ready for a home where he can do a bit of sniffing as hounds love to do, and a lot of sleeping like some seniors and teenagers.
He has also learned to enjoy gentle ear rubs and kind whispers telling him what a good and handsome fellow he is.
What are his special needs you ask? Nothing difficult, just a very consistent prescription diet and a lot of love.
For once in his life we really hope Buzz gets to experience a true home.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at: https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org
And they call it puppy love (times six)
Ready to know what puppy love really is? Rescue Rebels has six extremely sweet and very intelligent German Shepherd mix puppies looking for families of their very own.
These beautiful puppies will steal your heart the moment you meet them. They are brand new to this world, will you be the one to hold their paw and teach them right from wrong? Each puppy has nothing but kindness and play in their hearts. One moment they will have you laughing and the next they will be snuggling in your arms.
If you would be interested in meeting any of these puppies, you are more than welcome to come “sit, stay and love.”
Please call 407-947-2329 to set up a day and time.
If you can’t adopt, please consider making a donation, as we are always helping the dogs that have been neglected and abused. We are always faced with medical bills, we have big hearts, but our pockets are not always as deep as we would like.
Visit us on Facebook to keep up with current events or visit our website www.rescuerebels.org to see all of the faces at Rescue Rebels who need a home.
You will also find all of our adoption applications and protocols on this site. Email: rescue.rebels@yahoo.com
Volunteer today and change a life.