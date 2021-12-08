Hi,
My name is Jax, a 16-month-old purebred German Shepherd whose ears don’t stand up, but I do have the adorable shepherd head tilt and I am looking for a family that knows how to cuddle. That’s because I am the perfect date night buddy. I love to snuggle and watch movies by your side or with another doggy buddy.
I enjoy going for walks around the block on a daily basis. Not only that, I can sit, shake and — if you get me excited — I will even sing for you. I am a true sweetheart who is shy at first with strangers, but I warm up quickly. Plus, I am dog and cat friendly.
Now, I do have EPI (Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency), which is manageable with enzymes and a special diet. I am dog and cat friendly.
If you are interested in meeting this young handsome fellow, a lifetime of wonderful memories is waiting for you. Please contact Jennifer with Rescue Rebels at 954-270-2815, or: www.rescuerebels.org for more information.
Hello, friends,
I’m Chloe, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair blend who would love to go to a quiet home of my own. I am currently in foster with other cat friends that I still love playing with and grooming.
I am shy when I meet new people, and I will take some time to get used to new faces and surroundings, but please be patient with me because I will come around. I don’t mind being pet or getting back rubs when I ask for them, but I am most content when I’m spending time together with you while you do your thing.
I would be happiest in a home with no children but has other cats for me to play with.
ARE YOU THAT LOVING PARENT?
If you think Chloe would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.