Juliet seeking her ‘Home-o’
Juliet is a one-and-a-half to two-year-old yellow lab mix. She can be a little shy at first but warms up easily and loves to be snuggled.
Juliet walks nicely on a leash and takes treats like a lady. She also knows “sit” and is eager to learn more and hopes a family will be willing to teach her. Juliet loves to play in the yard with others, as well as chew on her Nylabone when she is back inside.
Juliet asks, “O family, family, wherefore art thou family?”
If you’ve been looking for a lovely dog that’s as sweet as sugar to join your family, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application. Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information.
- - - - -
Meet Figgy
This little man is a 4-month-old Domestic Shorthaired brown tabby. He is very curious and inquisitive about everyone and everything. He loves the company of humans and loves the attention. Figgy loves an assortment of toys and is fun to watch while he jumps and plays about.
He would love a home where he would be the center of attention and get spoiled with lots of play time and snuggles. He is a purring machine and leans into you for more pets. Let’s get this lovebug into his forever home.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend. We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website: www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon.