Mari looking for her ‘happily ever after’
Mari is the main character in our rags to riches story.
She has had a very sad start on life, but from the minute Houndhaven rescued her, everything changed for the better and she started a new chapter in life.
Mari was surrendered with a large number of dogs as part of a hoarding case and had lived her days outside tied to a satellite dish. Even after living in such a horrible situation, Mari has been nothing but the sweetest girl who loves everyone she meets and welcomes any attention that comes her way.
Mari is between two and three years of age and is a black lab. She weighs 61 pounds and that is 61 pounds of pure love.
Mari is a little shy when she first meets people but warms up quickly and will ask you for your phone number so that you can be friends for life. She knows sit, takes treats gently, and loved her first bath and groom.
Mari has a great time running around the play yard with her best doggie friend, Tina, and they love playing in the kiddie swimming pool together. Mari loves to snuggle, gives kisses, and has a playful side too. She would make a great friend to hang out and have a Netflix binge-a-thon with or go for long walks to help you reach your fitness goals.
If you’ve been looking to add a beautiful, sweet, loving girl like Mari to your home, and will be able to help write the rest of her story so that it is filled with love and everything good that she is so deserving of, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Mari and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information.
Our Boy Gunnar
Our boy Gunnar has completed 6 weeks of training. He is one super smart young fellow that is now ready for his forever home.
Gunnar will require a home that has someone willing to be dedicated to give guidance and structure for him to become the perfect dog.
Unfortunately, Gunnar had a bad start in life – his life was full of nothing but loneliness and sadness. Rescue Rebels has provided Gunnar all his medical needs plus a few weeks of training. Gunnar has come a long way since the day we took him in at the rescue. We are excited to help him find his perfect home. He will need someone willing to provide him with daily exercise and continue with his obedience.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
The volunteers say I’m charming, but you don’t have to take their word for it; come meet me.
It’s very nice here at the training facility but there’s no one to call my own, which is what every dog needs. Won’t you please come by and take me home? You’ll be so happy and I’ll be so lucky.
Visit us on Facebook to keep up with current events or visit: www.rescuerebels.orgto see all of the faces at Rescue Rebels who need a home, you will also find all of our adoption applications and protocols on this site.
We also need volunteers. Email: rescue.rebels@yahoo.com