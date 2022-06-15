Calvin and Hobbes are Houndhaven’s resident puppies and heart stealers. These two cuties were found as strays and picked up by animal control in northern Florida before making their way to Houndhaven. They have all of the Houndhaven volunteers in the middle of their paws and no one is complaining because the puppy kisses are endless. And who can resist puppy breath?
Calvin and Hobbes are male yellow lab mixes. They are about four months old and are brothers. Calvin has pretty blue-grey eyes and ears that stick up in the cutest way and is the smaller of the two, while Hobbes has darker eyes and floppy ears. Calvin and Hobbes love playing together with their toys, having puppy wrestling matches, and snuggling together during naptime. Even though they crave attention and love to snuggle with the volunteers, Calvin and Hobbes are actually rather calm for puppies.
Since Calvin and Hobbes are brothers and have been there for each other, we would love to see them get adopted together, but they can be adopted separately if a family is not quite ready for two puppies. Calvin and Hobbes will be up to date on their puppy vaccinations and microchipped before they are adopted. If you’ve been looking for a sweet pup or two to grow up with your family, you will certainly enjoy Calvin and Hobbes and all of their sweetness.
Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.