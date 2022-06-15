Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 95F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.