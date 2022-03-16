Gracie, an 8-year-old female Schnoodle blend had been adopted out a few years ago, but was recently returned when her human mom went into a nursing home.
Unfortunately, when she was returned to us, she could barely move. She had developed a rare autoimmune disease and her skin was one big crusted scab. She wouldn’t even raise her head and her body was hunched over in pain.
After several months of treatment by our caring staff, Gracie is no longer in pain or covered with thick scabbing. Her fur is growing back in and she is looking beautiful, as she should be.
Gracie’s autoimmune disease requires her to be on five different medications and twice a week she needs gentle baths. She’s very quiet and easy to take care of and is house trained. She really is a lovely little lady who just wants to give and receive love. Her adopter would need to be somebody who would be diligent about keeping up with her medications and checkups.
He’s handsome… he’s smart… he’s loving... he’s Mateo! Just looking at his picture you can see Mateo is a dreamy looking boy, but there is so much more to him than being eye candy.
Mateo is between one- and two-years-old and is a chocolate lab mix. He weighs 50 pounds and every bit of that is as sweet as chocolate.
Mateo has a knowledge of commands such as: sit, come, and lay down. Since he is so eager to please, we are sure that he will continue to learn more commands with his new family. Also, Mateo loves to go for walks and walks nicely on his leash.
Mateo is good with other dogs, but really loves people. We often find him standing on his hind legs with his front paws on his kennel door, peering down the hall to see if anyone is coming to snuggle with him, as Mateo loves it when volunteers sit with him as his tail never stops wagging the entire time. He is so happy getting love and snuggles, that tail wags end up making his whole-body wiggle. Mateo is very gentle, gives sweet kisses, and even takes treats like a gentleman.
