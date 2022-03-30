Almond is a 3.5-year-old Schipperke blend who weighs about 42 pounds. She has been with us now for just over 12 months. She has come such a long way since she first arrived and we are hoping to find this pup her forever home.
This girl loves to play with other friendly dogs her size. If you have a friendly doggie in your home, this would benefit her greatly as she will continue to learn so much from her pack-mate. She walks well on a leash and will come over to you for treats.
She is still timid with new noises and fast-moving people, so a quieter, slower paced home with no kids would be ideal. She is super smart and it will be easy for her to fall into a routine, which will be helpful in getting her comfortable with her new family.
She would need a securely fenced yard for her to feel safe while she wanders around taking in her surroundings.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
- - - - -
As Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get.” If you’re lucky you will get a chocolate as sweet as Claudia.
Claudia knows that life is not always sweet. She was rescued from an animal control in Northwest Florida where she had been living as a stray. Sadly, nobody claimed her. Happily, Houndhaven took her in and have enjoyed seeing that her past has not swayed her from being a complete sweetheart.
Claudia is a beautiful, one-year-old chocolate lab mix. She weighs just shy of 50 pounds and has the cutest ridge of fur down her muzzle. Claudia has a fun puppy personality and loves to chew on her Nylabone.
She knows “sit” already and seems very eager to learn more commands, which would be a great activity for her new family to do with her. Claudia walks nicely on her leash, and we think she likes her walks not only to get fresh air and do her “business,” but also to roll over onto her back and lay there until she gets her belly scratched. She knows it will only take the volunteers just a couple of seconds to give her belly rubs because everyone is smitten by her fun personality.
When she is not outside enjoying the fresh air, Claudia can be found in her kennel taking naps with her legs up in the air or pressed against her kennel wall. She loves when volunteers sit down and snuggle her, and she returns their affection with sweet kisses.
Claudia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. Since she is one year old, Claudia will need lots of attention, which is super easy for such a great girl, and the care and training needed for a young pup.
INTERESTED?
IIf you’ve been looking for a lovely dog that’s as sweet as sugar to join your family, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application. Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Emmie and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information.