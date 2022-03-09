When asked the question, “Who’s a good boy?” Doobie should raise his paw. This sweet boy was found as a stray in Florida’s Panhandle and was picked up by animal control. Houndhaven saw his sad face and knew he needed to come join our rescue so that we could find a forever home with a family looking for a very good boy.
Doobie is a two-year-old, yellow lab mix. He weighs 57 pounds and is a bundle of love. Doobie is good with other dogs and walks nicely on a leash. He loves going for long walks and enjoys when there are pauses for snuggles and scratches.
Doobie is very affectionate and thrives when he spends time with people. He is most happy when volunteers sit with him and give him lots of loving, takes treats gently, and has learned “sit” to score more treats.
Doobie is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations. If you’ve been looking for a handsome, good boy like Doobie to join your family, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application. Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Doobie and all of his friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information. The Hounds can’t wait to meet you.
- - - - -
Trixie is a 10-month-old, female, hound blend looking for her furever home. She is expected to weigh approximately 35-45 pounds when full grown.
Her energetic personality can easily win your heart as she zooms through the yards only stopping to receive kisses and pets. She does well on a leash but is still working on her potty training and how to properly introduce herself to other dogs. She would love to go for walks or hikes with you and would be right by your side.
And how can you resist her smile, such a happy girl? If you love energetic, young dogs, then Trixie is the one for you.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
NEED A FACE MASK? LOOKING FOR A DEAL?
The Animal League Thrift shop has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase in their Thrift Shop located at 770 W. Montrose St., Clermont. We have lots of cute animal, dog, cat, patriotic, solids and floral patterns available. They are also available in the eBay store and can be shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost; visit: https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137
Also head on over to the South Lake Animal League Thrift shop if you’re shopping for furniture, decor, clothes, books, electronics, and more.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend. We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website: www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon.
JOIN OUR TEAM
Would you like to receive lots of love and kisses from warm noses? If so, please consider becoming a volunteer! We have a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions, and more. All it takes is a few hours a month to help save lives! Get started by filling out your volunteer application today at: www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities/
LOOKING FOR A VET?
The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Conveniently located at 32721 Radio Road, Leesburg. The Animal League Wellness Center is the best option for keeping your best friend healthy and happy (and your wallet, too). Visit: www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.