Pumpkin is a loveable 2-year-old male Great Dane/Labrador Retriever blend weighing about 80 pounds.
He is a very sweet boy who would love to be your best friend on hikes, walks, or even on the couch. He is already accustomed to walking on a leash, but still needs work on his housetraining; his motivation for treats helps a lot with that.
He aims to please and would be a loyal and faithful companion. He is currently being treated for heartworms but is very much adoptable.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend.
And the award for the sweetest new dog at Houndhaven goes to … Emmie.
Emmie’s sweet face matches her sweet personality and she just wants to show everyone all of that sweetness.
Emmie is a nine-month-old, black lab mix. She weighs 39 pounds and can be a little shy initially, but once she spends a little time with a new person, her tail gets to wagging, and she will crawl onto any available lap.
Since Emmie is just nine months old, she does have fun puppy tendencies, and likes to chew on her Nylabone. Emmie has learned “sit” and is sure to learn plenty more once she finds her forever family.
Emmie walks nicely on a leash and loves snuggling. She gives sweet kisses and really enjoys being around people.
If you've been looking for a lovely dog that's as sweet as sugar to join your family, please review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application. Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Emmie and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events.