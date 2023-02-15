To know her is to love her. Come, meet Rosie
Hi, friends.
My name is Rosie and I am as sweet as my name. I am a 50 lb., 3-year-old German Shepherd blend and I am looking for my forever family.
I came to The Animal League with my eight precious puppies when they were only nine days old. My friends here took care of me and my babies and helped to find them loving homes. Now it is my turn.
My foster mom says I am very well behaved in the house. I come when I am called, and I love-love-love playing fetch for as long as you want to throw the toy for me to go get, so a nice backyard to run and play in would be so much fun!
I like to snuggle, go for car rides, and best of all, I am housetrained.
I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable. In fact, everyone tells me that I am so pretty and that I am such a good girl. I just know in my heart that a family of my very own is out there looking for me. Is that you? Are you that family? I sure hope so.If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org
I know what love is: Jenny
My name is Jenny and I am a beautiful 7-month-old female Russian Blue blend. I am a friendly and loveable girl.
I do like to play with toys, but I can also sit back and relax and lay in the nice sunshine that comes through a window.
I would prefer to be the only pet in the house so that I can have you all to myself.
Please come say hi to me, as well as take me home with you. I am in the cattery at the Petco in Lady Lake. Stop in and see me for yourself.
If you think Jenny would be a good fit, or would like more details, please complete a no-obligations adoption application: https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org