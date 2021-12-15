My name is Maya
My name is Maya, and I am 11 years old, but I still have pep in my step. I have been told I am a good as gold 33 pound little girl who looks like a pocket shepherd (and no, you can’t fit me in your pocket but you sure can keep me close to you).
I have so much affection to share that you won’t need anyone but me. I do enjoy the companionship of other dogs and I do love going for walks sniffing anything and everything.
INTERESTED?
Please consider adopting a senior pet, as their affection is timeless, their devotion is ageless, their love is forever.
If you are interested in meeting this beautiful dainty girl, please contact Leigh with Rescue Rebels at 407-947-2329. We are sure the bond with Maya will be as lasting as the ties of this earth will ever be.
You may also go to www.rescuerebels.org for more information.
My name is Karmen
My name is Karmen, and I am an 8-month-old domestic shorthair female cat! I LOVE meeting new people; you can tell by how much I will purr in your ear! I have so much fun sunbathing by a window or playing fetch with my toys, but anything would be my favorite thing to do if I’m doing it with you. My ideal home would be any family who has plenty of treats, toys, and cuddles to go around; I will never get tired of receiving them!
If you think Karman pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.