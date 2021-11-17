TAVARES — The Florida Department of Health in Lake will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students, including those newly-eligible students ages 5-11, at schools across the county starting next week.
Pfizer boosters will be available for eligible participants as well. The CDC has approved Pfizer boosters for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago and are in one of the following categories:
• Age 65 or older
• Residents in long-term care facilities
• Age 18-64 with underlying health conditions
• Age 18-64 at increased risk because of an occupational or institutional setting
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
All vaccination events are in school cafeterias at the times and locations listed below. Reservations are not required, and there is no charge to participants.
FIRST DOSE
Nov. 17 — Eustis Heights Elementary, 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Lost Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.
SECOND DOSE
Dec. 6 — Beverly Shores Elementary, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Grassy Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 8 — Eustis Heights Elementary, 3-5 p.m.
Dec. 9 — Lost Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.
Consent forms for adults and children are available on the district website. Participants are asked to bring completed forms with them to the vaccination event to save time. However, blank forms will be available on site, as well.