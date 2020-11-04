Lake County began accepting applications on Oct. 26 for Phase 2 of the Lake County Resident Assistance Program. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 at 11 p.m. The program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will assist residents who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
On Sept. 29, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners voted to allocate $15 million in CARES Act funding for resident assistance. Eligible Lake County residents may receive up to $4,000 in rent or mortgage assistance as reimbursement of funds already expended or as a direct payment to a landlord or lender for past due balances; past due rent or mortgage is not a requirement for eligibility.
For additional program details and information, visit www.ReopenLake.com#cares. Additionally, the CARES Act program helpline will be available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., at 877-927-1057.