A morning sunrise of the dock at the Showcase of Citrus on U.S. 27 in South Clermont taken by Cheryl Chaplin, who resides in the Legends subdivision.
Photo of the Week: A morning sunrise
- COURTESY PHOTO/CHERYL CHAPLIN
-
-
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 12:09 am