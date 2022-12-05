Photo of the week for Nov. 30, 2022

Lynne Vincent, who lives in Montverde, was in downtown Clermont for a Sunday Farmers Market and took this photo she saw from a parking lot behind the store. “On a back wall was this painting of kids on a bike, but the bike was real.”
