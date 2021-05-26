Reader Angelo Vazeos sent us this photo of Saw Mill Lake in Clermont he took at sunset on Greek Easter, earlier this month.
“What I love about the subject is the peaceful paddle she takes with her beautiful dog/wolf at the helm, as they move into the reflection of the sun on the water,” he wrote. “It shows the companionship between man and dog. It was simply perfect timing.”
Thanks for sharing, Angelo!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Clermont News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@ClermontNewsLeader.com.