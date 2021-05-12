Reader Lisa Harris sent us this photo she took of the April 26 “Super Pink Moon,” saying, “This is a picture of the Citrus Tower and the moon on Monday night ... I thought it was beautiful.”
According to NASA, this full moon is the first of two supermoons in 2021, with the next one occurring May 26. The term “supermoon” refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.
Thanks for sharing, Lisa!
