This week’s photo comes from Rick Vincent, and there is an interesting story how the picture came to be: He and his wife, Lynne, were traveling down Interstate 81 and stopped at a rest area in West Virginia. He was taking a picture of a flower called a red hot poker when a hummingbird flew into the frame. As he put it, “A once in a lifetime photo.”
