Aah, a rusting old pickup truck. Evokes memories of summers past, of barefoot boys wearing overalls and nothing else, with cowlicks a la “Dennis the Menace,” with stalks of cornsilk dangling from mouths. This week’s photo comes to the Clermont News Leader courtesy of Lynne Vincent, a frequent contributor. If you are interested in submitting a photo for consideration, please send it (in a jpg format, along with a brief explanation what the photo is about) to Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Trending Articles
Articles
- Scrub Point Preserve grand opening
- Adjust irrigation schedule with time change
- Fun times enjoyed at Family Day Festival
- Former police officer pleads no contest
- Taking the LEAD
- Yeehaw! It was a ‘Wild West’ Purim
- No need to go ‘Around the World’ in 80 days (Not when one day sufficed)
- Fly into Tavares for ‘PLANES, TUNES & BBQ!’
- Re: James Earl “Jimmy” Carter
- Notice to nonprofits re: Belk’s Charity Day Sale