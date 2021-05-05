This sunset photo was taken by local photographer Larry H. Oskin last month by Clermont Beach near downtown Clermont. He said, “My fine art photos have been published in local, national and international publications, plus hung in art galleries and art museums.” We can see why. Thanks for sharing, Larry!
