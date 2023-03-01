This week’s photo comes to us courtesy of Matthew Beasley, of Montverde. What makes this photo interesting is not the water tower per se, but the two eagles perched atop some of the structure . As he explains: “I was out for my morning walk with my shepherd and always watchful for the eagles to come back to town . This couple has started to roost over the past few weeks. I live next to the water tower and noticed that they were actually looking towards each other and the rising sun provided great back-light at 7:32 this morning.” (Photo taken Feb. 17)
If you have a photo you wish to submit for consideration, please email it (in a jpg format), along with a brief description, to Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com