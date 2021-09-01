Kerry Burns sent this photo of a Pileated Woodpecker in her yard. She said they frequently hear the birds’ distinct call around the property, but rarely see them.
“My mother-in-law encouraged me to submit this picture,” wrote Burns. “There were two of them, either fighting or trying to impress each other for mating. They were so busy paying attention to each other, I was able to get several pictures. Mind you, they did not stay perfectly still, so not all turned out perfect, but it was an exciting thing to see!”
The typically shy Pileated Woodpecker is the second largest woodpecker in the U.S., after the rare Ivory-billed Woodpecker, according to Audubon.
Burns saw the birds at her home, which is in the Minneola zip code area, though she said the place is actually closer to Astatula.
