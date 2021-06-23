Taking in the sights
Reader Jennifer Hopkins, of Montverde, sent us this happy photo of Thelma Lou taking in the sights at Green Mountain Scenic Overlook & Trailhead, located off County Road 455, near the west side of Lake Apopka. Thanks for sharing, Jennifer!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Clermont News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@ClermontNewsLeader.com.