It’s baby season!
This week, we have two photos of the week – both of the same sandhill crane family that reader Mike Pagano spotted in the Clermont neighborhood of Montclair. Sandhill cranes are focused on taking care of their young families this time of year, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled when driving through quiet neighborhoods and on busier streets. You never know where they’ll show up!
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Clermont News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@ClermontNewsLeader.com.