This week’s photo comes to the News Leader courtesy of Lynne Vincent, who snapped this photo of a gazebo with its reflection located on Lake Minneola on New Year’s day. An apt photo for viewers to reflect on this past year while also contemplating the year to unfold. (If you have a photo you would like the News Leader to consider running, please send the photo in a jpg format to Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Trending Articles
Articles
- Is it time for reforming HOA governance laws?
- Helping a former classmate 41 years later
- DOH-LAKE OFFICES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY
- American Legion Post 239 will be going ‘Crazy’ for Patsy Cline tribute artist’
- SOUTH LAKE HOSPITAL HIRING EVENT JAN. 10
- Clermont Historical Society wishes a Happy New Year
- January plants now adorn Cooper Library, City Hall
- Historic battle reenactment to play out next weekend