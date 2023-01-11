pic of weeeek

This week’s photo comes to the News Leader courtesy of Lynne Vincent, who snapped this photo of a gazebo with its reflection located on Lake Minneola on New Year’s day. An apt photo for viewers to reflect on this past year while also contemplating the year to unfold. (If you have a photo you would like the News Leader to consider running, please send the photo in a jpg format to Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com

Recommended for you