Putting together the annual Pig on the Pond community festival takes time and effort, and part of that process involves securing sponsors.
Two weeks ago, organizers of Project Scholars, which presents the annual event said thank you to this past year’s sponsors with a luncheon at Carrabas. While not all sponsors could send a representative, the turnout was still a good one.
“I appreciate everybody’s time,” said Project Scholarship Chairman Paul Rountree. “This is our way thanking you for partnering, helping us making an impact on our community.”
The 2021 Pig on the Pond was the 24th year, Rountree mentioned, giving a brief recitation of its history and the year of a landmark decision for the organization.
“In 2013, we realized the city was growing, a lot was changing. We saw the need to make a difference in a child’s life,” he said. That change consisted primarily of increasing the amount and duration of the scholarships.
It has, Rountree said, paid off dividends.
“We’ve had a lot of our recipients come back,” he said, and elaborated how a number of those recipients have given back to the community.
Following a presentation of awarding plaques and flowers, Rountree introduced Aileen Mand, of Indigo Creative Productions, who announced there will be new and expanded features to Pig on the Pond 2022.
“My goal is to make this a high power event,” Mand said, adding she is excited about these and also is open to suggestions for other ways to make Pig on the Pond a better experience for fairgoers.
She also wants attendees to stay longer and one of the inducements will be a greater fireworks show, thanks to the sponsorship of Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys. That announcement brought about a round of applause.
There also will be more interactive events that will engage fairgoers. Among those will be a mural, Color Me Clermont, in which people will be able to add their input.
Rountree made it a point to personally introduce and thank Tito Pina, Carraba’s proprietor. Every year the restaurant has been a major supporter, and Rountree wanted those present to know the esteem in which Project Scholars holds for Pina and the restaurant.
ABOUT PIG ON THE POND
Pig on the Pond is south Lake County’s largest outdoor festival and is held each year at Waterfront Park. It is hosted by Project Scholars, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides four-year scholarships to south Lake County students.
Since its inception in 1998, more than half a million dollars have been awarded, and more than 400 lives of those receiving the scholarships have been changed for the positive; in return, these recipients have “paid it forward” for others.
In addition, more than 20 other local nonprofits participate, as the event also serves as a fundraiser for these entities.
To learn more about Pig on the Pond 2023, contact Aileen Mand, event producer at: POPfestival2022@gmail.com