Pig on the Pond Community Festival, south Lake County’s largest outdoor event, will move from spring to fall for 2021. The festival will be held Oct. 15-17, 2021, at Waterfront Park in Clermont.
“We had long entertained the idea of moving the event to the fall, and the Board decided this was the perfect time to do it,” said president Paul Rountree. “We think that the additional time will allow us and our event managers to plan for a fun, safe event in a post-COVID world. We also think that the fall weather and other factors will make this an ideal time.”
Rountree said that the three-day event, which typically draws more than 20,000 people and features barbecue, live entertainment, fireworks, a carnival and other food and activities, will be even “bigger and better” than past festivals.
Festival proceeds fund four-year scholarships for four south Lake County students each year. More than $400,000 in scholarships have been awarded through Project Scholars over the festival’s 20-plus years.
Visit www.pigonthepond.org for more information.