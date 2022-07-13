Three Saturdays ago I was listening to “Hidden Brain,” a radio program broadcast on my local NPR radio station. The topic was how measuring IQ and related studies stymied an individual who, ironically — or maybe not — nowadays is an accomplished intelligence researcher.
What caught my attention was how, because of a childhood condition (he suffered several times from ear infections as a toddler) his comprehension process was slowed, but not his intelligence. However, because of the condition and the psychological impact it had, he was funneled into a special school and certain classes he wanted to attend were denied him.
By the end of the program, the individual was able to overcome the odds, because a teacher saw in him his potential; something he all along believed about and in himself.
It prompted me to recount my youth and perceived history of public schooling, and I wonder who else besides myself believes he and she suffered — and yes, I do mean suffered — attitudes and barriers erected by educators because of these and other constructs.
For me, it was sixth grade when the classmates I had shared first through fifth grades were split. To begin with, we went from elementary school to junior high school (nowadays known as middle school), which was on another campus.
Being a sensitive individual to begin with, I was devastated by the separation. What added to my distress was that the group I was most associated with were all Jewish, just as I am. In the sixth grade class to which I was assigned, I was the lone Jewish pupil. Although I was friends with the other students in that sixth grade class because they also were in the same first through fifth grade classrooms, still I felt alone and an outsider.
After hearing the radio program, a thought occurred to me, one that had never crossed my mind until now. Was it possible I and my other sixth grade classmates were being funneled into certain career paths possibly due to economic and sociologic conditions?
If memory correctly serves me, and I’m positive it does, those of us in that sixth grade class came from blue collar households. Adding to that in my circumstance was the fact my parents (now both deceased) were deaf. At the time, my father 1was a custodian of a religious facility and was occasionally assisted by my mother, who also had a blue collar job working in the garment industry.
My former first through fifth grade classmates, whose teacher, incidentally was also Jewish, all hailed from homes in which the head of the household (read: fathers) were professionals: doctors, lawyers, advertising executives, airline pilot, et al.
In September 1963 my parents moved, yet this “separation” was perpetrated in seventh and eighth grades. By then we students knew the “smart kids” were separate and apart from the “rest of the herd” and the only times we mingled was in gym class.
I, though, was not in the elite class of students, and it rankled. This is not to say I merited being there, but I wonder the extent of the psychological impact, whether I unknowingly “lived down” to expectations. Yet I knew at some visceral level deep down inside that I was more than whatever IQ and other standardized measurements indicated. Why couldn’t those in authority see what I saw?
Was it possible then, is it possible now, that this “gut feeling” of mine has any merit? I’m almost tempted to contact that at my former schools for all records of mine, but at this point in time, I don’t know what, if any documents might exist. After all, I’m now 71 years old. Yet even at this age, it matters.
What about you? Who also wonders whether they got a “raw deal” from their school system? Are any of you educators, present, former or retired, who have insights whether this is indeed accurate? Write me. Tell me your observations, experiences and the paths your lives have been.
Reach me at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com