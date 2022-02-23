TAVARES — Pine Ridge Elementary School, along with Fruitland Park Elementary School and Oak Park Middle School have been awarded the Florida Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) “Model School Resilience Award.”
The award was introduced last year by Florida PBIS as a way to recognize schools for their success in continuing their PBIS initiatives while also navigating the challenges of virtual instruction and activities that had to be modified because of the pandemic.
To earn this award, schools were required to provide evidence throughout the year of continued problem solving and data analysis related to student behavior.
ABOUT PBIS
Florida PBIS, based out of the University of South Florida, is a partnership organization with the Florida Department of Education.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us