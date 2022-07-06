Pizza and pups at Clermont Historic Village

Who doesn’t love pizza? Who doesn’t love pups? Put them both together and you have a wonderful afternoon for children at Clermont’s Historic Village.
So, mark your calendars for Sunday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m., when Read to Sydney will be at the Village — with not only the lovable Toby, but also the cutest puppy ever, Sunny.
Toby has been enjoying having children read to him for 10 years and it is almost time for him to retire. Sunny is shadowing Toby so he can learn how to be the best companion he can to young readers.
Toby loves sharing books and a fun afternoon with his two-legged friends, so come to the Village and make his day complete.
The afternoon will include reading and pizza, as well as crafts. Plus each child will get a book to take home.
ABOUT READ TO SYDNEY
The Clermont Historical Society is proud to be able to host events with Read to Sydney. Reading is such an important skill for a child’s future. The early pioneers in South Lake County were well aware of that fact and were quick to open schools where their children could learn to read, write and do numbers. The Historical Society is honored to carry on their ideals.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Avenue
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for July 11.