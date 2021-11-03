OAKLAND — The public is invited to the Town of Oakland’s newest exhibition, “Places of Worship,” from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12.
The exhibit explores a diverse array of organized religion and individual spiritualityThe exhibition dives into how we make a connection to a higher power through colorful pieces created by Central Florida artists and includes plein air paintings of Oakland churches.
Through historic photos and artifacts, the public will learn more about the history of Oakland’s many churches and their roles as pillars of the community. A work of art itself — the cornerstone piece of the Arts and Heritage Center — is the circa 1919 Oakland Presbyterian Church’s stained-glass window, which is on permanent display.
The opening event will also feature a performance by Honeybabe, a musical project of Taylor Rich, and The Knot, an Italian food truck with authentic dishes available for purchase. The event will also give visitors an opportunity to meet many of the artists in the exhibition.
“Places of Worship” will run until Jan. 14, 2022.
WANT TO ATTEND?
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland, 126 N. Petris Ave., is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and on select Saturdays.