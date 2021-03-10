For this month’s temporary loan of a plant to the local library, Clermont Garden Club member Gwen Carter shared a potted Portulacaria afra (Elephant bush plant).
Portulacaria afra has small, fleshy, glossy leaves that resembles a dwarf jade plant, and it’s found in South Africa.
How did it get that common name? Elephant bush plant may get to 6-20 feet tall in habitat where it is a favorite food of elephants. However, in the home interior it is more likely to remain just a few feet tall. It can be a stand-alone plant or part of an intricate succulent garden.
It produces small pink flowers grouped in clusters at the end of its branches. Elephant plant is easy to reproduce from cuttings, though the plant is dormant in winter. It needs indirect sunlight, because overly bright sunlight can char the leaves and cause them to drop off. It also needs well drained soil that will help excess moisture evaporate.
