In November, Clermont Garden Club member Arlene Rand presented the club’s plant of the month to Cooper Memorial Library. Librarian Linda Goff, shown here, accepted the beautiful lucky bamboo (Dracaena Sanderiana).
People believe that this plant brings good fortune and good luck in the place where it grows. Lucky bamboo survives very well inside the house and can be grown either in water or in soil. If growing in water, you will need pebbles to hold it upright. Make sure there is enough water to cover the base of the roots. If in soil, mix sand, peat moss and regular soil to ensure proper drainage. Too much soil or fertilization can actually harm the plant, so water the plant just enough so that the soil is moist. Indirect sunlight is best for a lucky bamboo plant, as these plants prefer low, indirect light.
The Clermont Garden Club shares plants on a monthly basis with the library to foster community awareness and to connect the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach. For more information, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.